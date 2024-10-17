By Dr. Kimberly D. Smith

In 2009, Kimberly Smith, J.D., founded “Pushing Pink Inc. to Eradicate Breast Cancer,” during her courageous battle with breast cancer and while managing the responsibilities of being a single parent and a full-time law school student. Dr. Smith’s journey inspired her to create an organization supporting individuals facing similar challenges.

This led her passion to create, “Pushing Pink Inc., to Eradicate Breast Cancer.” She understood the importance of having the support of others to assist her during her battle and knew what difference it would have made had she not had that support. She was so concerned about the needs of those traveling a similar road that she demanded a commitment from her family to ensure, “Pushing Pink” would live on in her absence and more importantly, make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Pushing Pink offers a range of services including spiritual support, financial aid, resource referrals, and educational workshops aimed at empowering individuals living with breast cancer. Through initiatives like the annual Pink Tie Gala and ongoing community programs, Pushing Pink strives to join other organizations to “Eradicate Breast Cancer.”

The organization’s annual Pink Tie Gala, a key fundraising event, is scheduled for April 5, 2025.

Pushing Pink is requesting sponsorships and donations for this event, which provides the major funding for its programs and other initiatives.

For further details to provide sponsorship or to contribute, please visit the website at: https://thepushingpink.org/ or via telephone at (954) 658-0889, or email at info@pushingpink.org.

To donate: Cashapp: $pushingpink73; PayPal: Pushing Pink to Eradicate Breast Cancer; Zelle: (954) 658-0889.

“It’s not about being strong, it’s about doing what you have to do to survive!”

Dr. Kimberly D. Smith ~ April 9, 1973 – February 9, 2012