Reparations can’t free slave mind

By Kevin Palmer

Maladjustment characteristics psychologically implanted in the collective Black personality keep Blacks on the bottom, not a lack of money. In his book, Falsification of Afrikan Consciousness, Dr. Amos Wilson said, “Each maladjusted characteristic is there because it maintains [White] economic dominance.”

Whites have indoctrinated Blacks to distrust each other when it comes to economic support. Wilson noted, “If I’ve got money, I can help you, but if I distrust you, I won’t help you. It’s not the absence of money; it’s the presence of mistrust. If Blacks will not cooperate and rely on each other, then they can’t have an economic system [to challenge White dominance].”

Whites have indoctrinated Blacks to perceive themselves as poor. Yet, each year Blacks earn billions of dollars in spending money. Wilson observed, “A group that can only spend money, can only support other peoples. Blacks enrich Whites and other ethnic groups, feed their children, while neglected Black children become drug-addicted, rob, steal, and [underachievers].”

Reparations can’t free the slave mind.