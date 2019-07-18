Representatives ignored support for Black residents

By Kevin Palmer

Georgia Republican representatives apathetic toward Blacks On March 7, 2019, Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson introduced house bill H.R. 1636, Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act. Not surprising all five Georgia Democratic representatives cosponsored the bill, but none of the nine Republican representatives.

The bill states, “The Commission shall make a systematic study of the conditions affecting Black men and boys, including, but not limited to, homicide rates, arrest and incarceration rates, poverty, violence, fatherhood, mentorship, drug abuse, death rates, disparate income and wealth levels, school performance in all grade levels including post-secondary levels and college, and health issues. The Commission shall propose measures to alleviate and remedy the underlying causes.”

Sadly, Georgia Republican congressional representatives purposely ignored an opportunity to support legislation which would have a positive impact on the Black residents of their district. Instead, they chose to maintain the status quo of apathy toward Blacks which promotes white voter loyalty and secures their white supremacy street cred.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.