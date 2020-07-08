Republicans’ Hollow Oaths -unacceptable

By John Johnson II

As tragic as the events currently facing America, none are as serious as Republican Senators’ failure to honor their Oath of Office…that, “I will support and defend the Constitution of the U.S. against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Sadly, they openly support President Trump as he tramples the very tenets of the Constitution.

Our enlisting soldiers must take an oath to defend and support the Constitution of the U. S., even if it means sacrificing their lives. And, they don’t do this because of fear of some severe punishment, such as court martial, imprisonment, dishonorable discharge, etc. No, it’s done because of their unmitigated Oath.

Republican Senators risk neither life, limb, family or wealth. Yet, they stand soldier to shoulder with a feckless President whose inept leadership and penchant for scrupulous endeavors makes him a serious domestic threat to our democracy. Because the people of Germany sided with Hitler, millions of Jews were incinerated. Rightfully, this evil empire was destroyed.

Republicans’ brazenly exudes cowardness in fear of Trump’s tweets, and kowtow to his threats. Their worst fears should be of those coming from angry and informed American voters.

We know that our Founding Fathers were not sincere with their honorable declarations. Indigenous and blacks weren’t part of this new Nation’s humanity. The struggle for inclusion continues. Tragically, Republicans continue to perpetuate a veil of white supremacy cloaked by voter suppression.

The sins of the Founding Fathers and “Republicans’ Hollow Oaths are forever unacceptable!