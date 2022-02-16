Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

HAMILTON
Funeral services for the late Dr. Edwin Harvey Hamilton – 91 were held February 2nd at First Baptist Fort Lauderdale.

LANIER
Funeral services for the late Lillie Ann Baily Lanier – 62 were held February 12th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

LOGGINS
Funeral services for the late Benjamin Loggins – 71.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MILLER
Funeral services for the late Ozell Smith Miller – 69 were held February12th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

SUTTON
Funeral services for the late Dorothy Mae Sutton – 75.

O’NEAL
Funeral services for the late Robert Lavasier O’Neal aka “Bossie” were held February 12h at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

