Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

HAMILTON
Funeral services for the late Dr. Edwin Harvey Hamilton – 91 were held February 2nd at First Baptist Fort Lauderdale.
LANIER
Funeral services for the late Lillie Ann Baily Lanier – 62 were held February 12th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.
LOGGINS
Funeral services for the late Benjamin Loggins – 71.
MILLER
Funeral services for the late Ozell Smith Miller – 69 were held February12th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.
SUTTON
Funeral services for the late Dorothy Mae Sutton – 75.
O’NEAL
Funeral services for the late Robert Lavasier O’Neal aka “Bossie” were held February 12h at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.
