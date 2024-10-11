Roy Mizell & Kurz Funeral Home Services

October 11, 2024

 Otis Levi Solomon – 70 Funeral Services was held September 28th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with L. Marshall Moultry officiating.

 

Gregory Thaddeus Sutton – 73 Funeral Services was held  October 5th  at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worshhp Center.

