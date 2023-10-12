Sailors aboard USS Shoup Receive Influenza Vaccine

Submitted by Mr. Rick Burke navy Office of Community Outreach

PHILIPPINE SEA — Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shavaris Robinson, from Deerfield Beach, Florida, administers the influenza vaccine to a Sailor on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.