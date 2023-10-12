Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper in honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students

Kevin McCarthy was fired as speaker of the House of Representatives on October 3, 2023.

The vote to remove him from the speakership was 216 to 210, with eight Republicans voting with the Democrats. McCarthy won’t seek the position of speaker again after being removed by the House. A new speaker will now need to be chosen by the House. McCarthy has recently had no competition, but a vote on a new speaker is due next week, and the battle is already under way. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the acting speaker in the interim, though. Just a few days before to his departure, McCarthy led a last-minute bipartisan attempt to prevent a government shutdown. Which, according to the majority of authorities, is the cause of the removal. McCarthy was essentially attempting to “play both sides.” He made a number of recommendations in an effort to win over both Democrats and Republicans, but it backfired. Additionally, the upcoming elections and the need to create and ratify budgets make this a problematic period.

By Layla Davidson