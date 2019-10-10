Sambo and Mammy steal the show

By Kevin Palmer

Dear Editor

Obviously, Brandt ‘Sambo’ Jean and Judge Tammy ‘Mammy’ Kemp ate coon flakes from the same bowl. Their pathetic hug fest with convicted murderer Amber Guyger was not an extraordinary act of forgiveness, but a typical act of coonery.

Brandt Jean and Judge Tammy Kemp had no business forgiving Amber Guyger. Neither was victimized by Guyger. Only Botham Jean, Amber Guyger’s murder victim, can forgive her. Unfortunately, he is dead and buried.

Therefore, Brandt Jean’s pretense of forgiving Guyger was self-serving. Fulfilling his coon fantasy to hug a white woman was more important than avenging his brother’s murder. Carry out the godly command of Deuteronomy 19:21, “Show no pity: life for life, eye for eye, and tooth for tooth” was not an option for the cowardly coon.

Slave-minded Blacks like Brandt Jean and Judge Tammy Kemp is one reason why racist cops have no fear of killing innocent Black folk.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.