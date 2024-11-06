Savor the Season! Green Market Pompano Beach Kicks Off a Fresh New Year

Submitted by Kay Renz Public Relations

Green Market Pompano Beach is the place for the freshest foods, cool artisans, and amazing family fun. The new season officially launches on November 9, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Presented by the Pompano Beach Historical Society, in partnership with the City of Pompano Beach, this dynamic market runs through April, on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This season’s Green Market is your chance to support community businesses while enjoying a fantastic array of fresh produce, handmade crafts and art, along with yoga and dance classes! For more information, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

“Buying local is more than just a trend; it’s a way to strengthen our community and keep our economy vibrant,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “The Green Market is also a delightful way to meet new friends while enjoying an array of fun experiences.”

Start your day with free yoga on the lawn from 9-10 a.m., led by the inspiring instructor Nzingah Oniwosan. This invigorating session is perfect for all skill levels and offers a peaceful way to start the weekend. There are also plenty of activities for the children to enjoy, including arts & crafts, and the uplifting family-friendly Cultural Dance Sampler, hosted by Ashanti Cultural Arts. This engaging session features an instructor-led dance class, showcasing various genres, that will have everyone learning, laughing, and moving to the beat!

Throughout the event, explore unique shopping opportunities and enjoy the lively music entertainment provided by DJ Trish.

The Greenmarket Pompano Beach is located at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center campus, just east of Dixie Highway. There is ample parking available at City Hall and on the south side of the Cultural Center and Library campus.

Upcoming Market Dates:

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Mark your Calendars: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM:

Special Jazz Jam Session with Jean Caze.

Renowned jazz trumpeter Jean Caze stands as a prominent figure in today’s jazz scene. His magnetic performances have graced stages alongside icons such as Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Al Jarreau, Roy Hargrove, Arturo Sandoval, and George Duke, among others. He is currently serving as the featured soloist for Michael Bublé worldwide and is excited to be bringing his acclaimed sound to Pompano Beach.

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) initiative.