Shanquella Robinson and six of her friends arrived in San José del Cabo on October 28. The 25-year-old died one day later while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. The FBI is investigating nearly a month after Robinson’s death, and Mexican prosecutors are attempting to extradite one of Robinson’s friends as a suspect in the case. The case gained attention after a viral video surfaced showing another woman beating Robinson while another recorded the assault. Robinson took a vacation to Mexico with her Winston-Salem State University college friends. According to her father, she last spoke to her mother, Salamondra, on the phone on October 28. Robinson was discovered dead the next day in the living room of her vacation rental, according to US and Mexican authorities. Robinson died as a result of “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which is defined as instability or excessive movement in the uppermost neck vertebrae. Robinson died as a result of “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which is defined as instability or excessive movement in the uppermost neck vertebrae. It’s unclear when the video was taken or whether it depicts the moment she died. Robinson can be seen in the video being thrown to the ground and beaten on the head. Last week, Mexican prosecutors announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting Robinson.

By Layla Davidson