  Shanquella Robinson and six of her friends arrived in San José del Cabo on October 28

December 1, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of the Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Shanquella Robinson and six of her friends arrived in San José del Cabo on October 28. The 25-year-old died one day later while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. The FBI is investigating nearly a month after Robinson’s death, and Mexican prosecutors are attempting to extradite one of Robinson’s friends as a suspect in the case. The case gained attention after a viral video surfaced showing another woman beating Robinson while another recorded the assault. Robinson took a vacation to Mexico with her Winston-Salem State University college friends. According to her father, she last spoke to her mother, Salamondra, on the phone on October 28. Robinson was discovered dead the next day in the living room of her vacation rental, according to US and Mexican authorities. Robinson died as a result of “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which is defined as instability or excessive movement in the uppermost neck vertebrae. Robinson died as a result of “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which is defined as instability or excessive movement in the uppermost neck vertebrae. It’s unclear when the video was taken or whether it depicts the moment she died. Robinson can be seen in the video being thrown to the ground and beaten on the head. Last week, Mexican prosecutors announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting Robinson.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

 

About Carma Henry 20904 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Although Georgia prosecutors proved Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of murder, lawyers for the federal government are trying to prove that the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery chased down the 25-year-old jogger because he was Black.

February 10, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

     Although Georgia prosecutors proved Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of murder, lawyers for the federal government are trying to prove that the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery chased down the 25-year-old jogger because he was Black. However, this case might be harder to build. Prosecutors are trying to prove that the three White men tried to kidnap Arbery due to his race, which resulted in his death. On top of serving life sentences on state murder convictions, this can potentially be steep fines and more time behind bars if they find defendants guilty. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*