By Don Valentine and Nicole Nutting

She Said: You got to just shake your head sometimes at human foibles! Why do people vote against their own interests?

Last week the Log Cabin Club, a group for LGBTQ Republicans, endorsed Trump for re-election in 2020. This came right after an announcement that the administration wished to limit civil rights protections for the gay community. Presumably the members are somewhat politically aware or they wouldn’t have formed the club, but JEEZ! Why support someone who wants to erode your rights??

He Said: Nicole, your right it is time for a call to arms! Way to many people of color abdicated their participation in the 2016 election. We obviously are not going to have a P.O.T.U.S. candidate from a major party most years. That is no reason to sit on the sideline. How did that “Skip It” mentality work out for the masses??

She said: One of our local Hispanic news anchors, Artie Ojeda, periodically shows up on Fox TV to do some Trump-fluffing. I guess he hasn’t heard that birthright citizenship is under attack and his DNA isn’t welcome in America these days.

This must be the political corollary of the Darwin Awards, which go to people whose fatal stupidity gets them removed from the gene pool!

He Said: Well put my friend. I am glad you are with me in this push to focus the “Rank and File”. As Eldridge Cleaver said “You are either part of the Solution or part of the Problem!” Stop being part of the problem and “Shooting Yourself In The Foot!” If you don’t VOTE you are the problem. There is no luxury for Neutrality.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.