 Should Cameras be Allowed in Classroom?

March 3, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
(Internet Photo)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

Have you ever gotten away with something at school because no one saw you? If so, so have many people, and one way this can be stopped is by having cameras in the classroom. Some people agree with this because it can capture anything that goes wrong during the class. On the other hand, some people feel it is an invasion of privacy and they do not want this.

At least 70% of people believe video cameras should be used in a classroom setting. To begin, one reason why cameras should be placed in classrooms is to ensure the safety of students. If something ever goes wrong in a classroom, and there was no witness, a camera can show everything. For instance, if a teacher were to touch a student inappropriately, and there was no proof for this, the camera would show everything.

Although some people may agree with this, many would disagree with this. One reason this could happen is because people feel it violates student privacy, and the footage may get in the wrong hands. For instance, a hacker could possibly attack the system where all the photos are held and use them in a negative way

Personally, I believe cameras should be placed in the classrooms. This is because it would be used as evidence if something ever went wrong. Throughout history, there have been numerous times when footage of something that happened in a classroom could have been helpful, and we can work to make sure we have that today.

