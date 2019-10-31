Shrek The Musical

October 31, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Leja Williams, 14

By Leja Williams

Last weekend I went to see the musical Shrek performed by the Slow Burn Theatre Company at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and it was a really a fun, family friendly event.

When you see movies and things on the big screen, a lot of time you can’t really feel the emotion, but being that up close and personal at the play I really felt all the emotion and passion coming from the actors.

With all the intimacy and realness the live performance overall was outstanding and I had a lot of fun. I would recommend that everyone should go and see it while it is here.

The last weekend for the show is Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

The Westside Gazette would like to thank Pierson Grant PR, Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center of the Performing Arts for a great
experience for our junior photojournalists.

 

 

