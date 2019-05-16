Solomon “RC” Ali has been helping minorities convert ideas to capital, and now his smart home tech company is funding churches

Meet Solomon “RC” Ali.

Ali is one of the country’s foremost experts in helping minorities secure their intellectual property, raise funding for startups, form strategic partnerships, bring products to market and scale their businesses. Read a recent feature profile on Ali on EURWeb (Electronic Urban Report). And a recent profile in Denver Urban Spectrum Magazine.

Ali’s company Revolutionary Concepts holds sixteen live and active patents. His patented technologies are currently being sub-licensed to Amazon, Livewatch Security LLC, Alarmforce NC Inc., Alarmforce LP, SkyBell Technologies, In August Home Inc., Bird Home Automation LLC and Bird Home Automation GmbH.

His North Carolina energy company, NDR Energy Group, is one of the largest minority owned companies in the United States. When he acquired it, the company was worth $10 million. Ali rapidly grew the company’s gross revenue intake to $80 million.

Solomon Ali is well versed in the challenges of minority entrepreneurship and effective methods for circumventing those challenges to create a prosperous business and financial portfolio. Learn more about him at https://www.solomonrcali.info/.

His latest project, SYS Smart Home Technology (a subsidiary of his parents company Revolutionary Concepts), has just launched their latest community initiative to help communities take advantage of smart home technology and security while subsidizing lifechanging churches and ministries across the U.S.