Some Doors Close Because Better Ones Are Waiting

Advertisement

By Jabari Bovell

Have you ever wanted something so badly, prayed about it, worked hard for it, and still didn’t get it?

I have. When things don’t go the way we plan, it can be difficult not to question why. We may wonder what we did wrong or why our prayers seem unanswered. But as I’ve gotten older, I’m beginning to understand something important: just because a door closes doesn’t mean God has forgotten about you. As a teenager, I’m learning that disappointment is a part of growing up. Sometimes it’s an opportunity we didn’t receive, a friendship that ended, or something we worked hard for that simply didn’t happen. In those moments, it’s easy to focus on what we lost instead of thinking about what might be waiting ahead.

My faith has taught me that God’s timing is not always my timing. I may want something to happen right now, but God may have a completely different plan for my life. There have been times when I didn’t understand why certain things weren’t working out, only to realize later that those experiences taught me the lessons I needed for my future. I’ve also learned that rejection doesn’t always mean failure. Sometimes, rejection is redirection. The opportunity you didn’t receive may lead you toward an opportunity you never expected. The person who walked out of your life may teach you to appreciate the people who choose to stay. Even difficult experiences can help us grow, become wiser, and understand ourselves better.

That doesn’t mean every closed door is easy to accept. We’re human. We get disappointed. We become frustrated. Sometimes, we even question God. But I’ve learned that having faith doesn’t mean you will never have doubts. Faith means choosing to keep believing, even when you don’t understand what is happening. As I continue growing and preparing for my future, I’m learning that I don’t have to force every door open. Some things are worth working hard for, while other things are better left behind. Learning the difference is part of growing up. I don’t know everything God has planned for my life, but I believe He has a purpose for me. I believe there are opportunities ahead that I cannot see yet. So, to anyone reading this who feels like life keeps telling you “no,” don’t give up.

Your story isn’t over simply because one chapter didn’t go the way you wanted. Sometimes, the door you cried over closing becomes the same door you eventually thank God for closing. Maybe God closed it because it wasn’t meant for you. Maybe He was protecting you from something you couldn’t see. Or maybe He was preparing you for something better.

Either way, keep your faith. Keep moving forward. Keep working toward your goals. Because a closed door does not mean the end of your journey.

Sometimes, it is simply the beginning of a path you never imagined, and a reminder that God’s plan may be greater than the one you had for yourself.