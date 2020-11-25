Somethings will be brand new for good

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

For the first time in the history of Broward County, five African Americans have been elected as constitutional officers, and four of the officers are Black Men. This is not to down play or take away from our Broward County Clerk of the Courts, Ms. Brenda Foreman, but as historical as this may be, it comes with consequences.

There are those who anticipate a wave of favoritism, perhaps do to their own personal bias.

Yet, on the opposite spectrum of that, these elected are those who know form personal experiences some specific needs and how to address them from an overlooked, underserved and misused specific population.

Unfortunately, we live in a society that has been swayed to believe one color of people should dominate the wealth and scope of services directed by a supremacist ideology.

Prayerfully, the voters have spoken and through that right have said that there is a need to address this sort of thinking and belief that one race should not dominate all other races.

The four constitutional offices which are now led by Black men are the number one areas where there is an unfair representation of “people of color”.

Those offices are: Broward County State Attorney, Mr. Harold F. Pryor; Broward County Sheriff, Mr. Gregory Tony; Broward County Public Defender, Mr. Gordon Weeks and Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Joe Scott.

Understanding this most unique position, the Westside Gazette wanted to know a little bit about the unseen possibilities of such opportunities that could be if they were recognized from what appeared to be from a totally different prospective. With that being said we asked the following questions for each officer and their answers follow:

WG: What spiritual insight have you gained from your election?

HP: That God is good and that he is always in control. My faith has grown stronger throughout the process. When God says yes, no one can say no.

GT: When I first accepted command of this organization, I literally took a leap of faith. This election process has helped me to grow in my spiritual walk through continuous prayer. Without it, I would not be able to sustain and endure this process.

GW: This whole process of seeking to be elected to office, I think, is a most important process of revealing who you are. It really tears away any misconceptions or preconceptions that you may have about the community because number one you have to draw on your faith and you have to draw on the grace of God. In that process you’re basically bearing your soul, your hopes and your dreams to the community to see that you’re fit and worthy for the office you’re seeking. Doing that process up there you have to have supreme faith in the guidance of God and in that process it brought me closer to God than any other process in my entire life. It is truly a stand naked in front of everything and everyone based on your heart.

JS: I’m blessed to have the opportunity to see the world from a new angle. I have learned that success isn’t always what it appears to be. I know now that I will probably have to work harder next year than I ever have before. But the more I learn about my new responsibilities, the more excited I am to serve the people of Broward County.

WG: What will be your three focal point areas?

HP: In the broad discussion sur-rounding criminal justice reform, my two main focal areas will be combating the sentencing disparities related to race and eradicating the school to prison pipeline. I feel that I have huge responsibility as a Black man to ensure that we have a criminal justice system that is fair and equitable for all people.

GT: During my term, my 3 main focal points will be:

Training – we will continue to safeguard this community. I will ensure my deputies and fire services will be prepared to respond to any incident that may occur. Transparency & Accountability – we will continue to hold members of the agency to the highest standard in their performance. Building relationships – this agency will continue to foster relationships throughout our the community by way of our Neighborhood Support Team and Social Justice Task force. The com-munity is speaking and we are here to listen.

GW: Youth are transferring into the adult courts at alarming rates. I will be assessing the context of those actions to ensure that it is rehabilitation as opposed to just doing time in a jail cell. Of great importance is mental health Our specialty courts are filled with those who suffer and live with mental illness. Folks with drug addiction need to have a little bit more support. It boggles my mind how in the context of a heart attack or high blood pressure or any other medical condition you’re gonna look at it for what it is- it is a health issue that needs treatment and medication. We don’t give the level of attention as of a heart attack to mental illness.

We have to do better addressing substance-abuse illness as secondary and also discourse around a police officer’s use of force, and the level of equitable accountability in the way that law-enforcement is using this in different communities.

JS: My intention is to focus on the following areas but not limited to them: Cyber Security, Increasing Voter Turnout and Accessibility Improving Civics Education

WG: What does it mean to you as a Black man what has just been bestowed upon you?

HP: I will ensure that we have a state attorney’s office that is reflective of the community that it serves, and I will also ensure that our attorneys are involved positively with our communities.

GT: Any person who is fortunate enough to sit in this seat has an incredible reach to our immediate community and beyond. As a Black man, I have an obligation to not only represent those who have been suppressed and silenced for far too long but also provide opportunities to those that have been ignored and passed over on the basis of their skin color or heritage rather than their abilities and skill set.

GW: I’ve given this a lot of thought It’s not about me; it’s about every single person that has come before me who struggled and has the scars and the worked people who built this nation because if it weren’t for all those folks before me who endured the water hoses, Jim Crowe, you know the abuses throughout the years. I was inspired by those before me, and I have to inspire those who come behind me to take on the challenges that need to be taken on so we can build and carry on the tradition of hard work and equal justice.

JS: This was a historic election for Black men in Broward County as five of us were elected to county-wide offices when others struggled for these opportunities in the past. This wasn’t the first time we had so many qualified Black men who are willing and able to serve; it is the first time we have had the opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing our leadership lead to positive changes for the whole county.

WG: How will you uplift your community and represent those who look like us ?

GT: When I first joined this agency, I knew it was full of talent which is why I have structured the agency to be the most diversified it has been in 105 years. The more I work with com-munity partners and organization, I see that talent extends through and through our community. It excites me for future opportunities to partner and build a better, stronger Broward!

GW: You have to step up and lead and that’s what I’m gonna do, the best I can recognizing that every decision I make I’m going to try to be with a good heart and based on the facts. Sometimes I will get it wrong and when I do ask for forgivenes, then ask for peace and I will try to get it all right.

JS: By executing my duties with excellence. Our community wants to see our government agencies professionally run with Black leadership. My goal is to provide that example of Black Excellence.

WG: In what ways can your office increase equal opportunities for Black businesses?

HP: I can best assist in increasing the financial position of Black business by ensuring that our communities are safe and habitable for our people to do business in.

GT: Our Law Enforcement Trust Fund is an awesome opportunity for 501c3s to apply for grant are doing, but also enhance and expand opportunities for programs that minority owned businesses provide. Additionally, we have our annual Minority Vendor Workshop which invites funding to help enhance some of their operational needs. These funds not only support the great work these organizations minority businesses to learn of our vendor process so we can invest in our local minority owned businesses.

GW: I’m going to look and see if we can increase spending in minority communities on a local level because I think one of the roles in our department should be if you’re going to spend, why not buy it locally back into the local community to uplift businesses that are our home based.

JS: By working with certified Black owned businesses. All government agencies have a responsibility to make their contracting opportunities accessible to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners. Black businesses should not be disadvantaged in Broward County any more.