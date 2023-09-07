Sometimes we just have to take a moment and be still

A Message From The Publisher

10 God says, “Stop fighting and know that I am God! I am the one who defeats the nations; I am the one who controls the world.” Psalm 46:10 ERV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

There is so much happening it seems as though distractions are moving so fast that if you’re not careful, you could miss your step and find yourself falling in front of an Amtrak train moving at the speed of light.

Life is full of surprises, expectations, and a myriad of other pleasantries, wrapped in crusty leftovers that will give you heartburn. Yet it’s not all doom and gloom. I know the cliché about looking at the glass being have full and half empty and all that is really good; however, if you’re the one who’s always getting the glass when it is half empty by design and mind you, the glass is dirty and the water is toxic, it can be extremely, extremely disheartening.

I was looking at a video from a Jacksonville, Florida community meeting. It was supposed to have been an opportunity for a community to voice their concerns of the matter of a racist, white man, who murdered three innocent Black people. If you have not seen the video, I would warn and advise you at the same time to make yourself aware of it, but what’s most important is to make yourself aware of what the purposeful act of a governor is doing to a community.

When things have become so complicated and so degenerate that our leaders are being seen as taking money over the respect for lives, which looks like the outcome of an orchestrated plan to discount Black lives that matter.

That plan is the decisive, manipulated destruction of Black communities. When the actions of the oppressor has tried to choke and diminish the life of the oppressed to the point that we begin, because we can’t but we don’t focus our frustrations on the cause, we begin to destroy each other.

Where are our vision leaders; where is our vision? For we all know that the Word says, “without vision the people perish.” Stop, take a deep breath, regroup before it’s too late. That old song says “stop look listen to your heart; hear what it’s saying.”

There is a way out of this.

We must be willing to confront it, and that means communicating with each other, even if it means someone getting upset or getting their feelings hurt as opposed to getting their life taken.