Souls to the Polls

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contribution made by local students.

By Brielle Henry

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — On August 9, 2020, a parade of voters and local candidates rode from the New Mount Olive Baptist Church to the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) to encourage the community to vote early. Some people held signs while others handed out campaign flyers. It was cool to see so many people excited about voting.