 South Florida’s own Jessie Jones Jr., saxophonist extraordinaire and international recording artist is proud to a announce the release of his new music

South Florida’s own Jessie Jones Jr., saxophonist extraordinaire and international recording artist is proud to a announce the release of his new music on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Join us as we debut his music with an interview with Rodney Baltimore streaming on Facebook at 7 p.m. and    Instagram at 8:30 p.m. Please share this event with your family, friends, and followers.
Facebook: jessejonesjr
Instagram: jessejonesjr

