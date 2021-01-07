South Florida’s own Jessie Jones Jr., saxophonist extraordinaire and international recording artist is proud to a announce the release of his new music on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Join us as we debut his music with an interview with Rodney Baltimore streaming on Facebook at 7 p.m. and Instagram at 8:30 p.m. Please share this event with your family, friends, and followers.

Facebook: jessejonesjr

Instagram: jessejonesjr