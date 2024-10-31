Spady House Still Stands: Spady Museum Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration of its Historical House

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Family members of the late Solomon D. Spady joined the audience at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum on Oct. 5, as the museum kicked off its 2024-2025 Season with a preview of the 100th anniversary celebration of The Spady House.

Built in 1926, the historical home of Spady, a local educator and civil rights leader, now houses the museum’s exhibits, archives and administrative offices. To raise funds for another 100 years of programs, museum leadership invited supporters to help it raise $100,000 or more during 2025 and 2026.

On Oct. 5, the museum welcomed Spady family members, special guests and participants of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s “Do Good Delray” initiative to an unveiling of a portrait of Spady, which will be added to the galleries. Portrait artist Serge Strosberg gave the audience a peek behind the scenes of creating the portrait, which was originally commissioned as part of an exhibition at the Cornell Museum at Old School Square.

Spady family member Patti Spady Ross presented the museum with an award given to Solomon D. Spady by FAMU in 1951.

Also in attendance were Elizabeth Burrows, Spady Museum Board Chair; Debby Coles-Dobay of Art Moves You; Marusca Gatto of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority; Dave Lawrence; president/CEO of the Palm Beach County Cultural Council; Stephanie Immelman of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce; and Carolyn Patton and Price Patton of the Delray Beach Preservation Trust.

Founding supporters of the museum’s 100th anniversary celebration have committed to hosting House Parties to bring more supporters and friends to planned fundraising efforts. Called Society 1926, the founding supporters include Immelman, Larry Rosensweig, Nora Rosensweig, Bob Hayes, Susan Hayes, Steve Martel and Lori Martel.

Currently on display is Inside Outside, a solo, abstract, multi-media exhibition by conceptual artist Yves Gabriel that explores how our society interacts with racism, colonialism, and other forms of suppression; ” Inside Outside will be on display through January 6, 2025.

“The Spady Museum welcomes businesses and patrons who are interested in its mission to learn more about new sponsorship opportunities for the 100th anniversary,” said Museum Executive Director Charlene Farrington. Learn how to become a part of the celebration at www.spadymuseum.com.

ABOUT THE SPADY CULTURAL HERITAGE MUSEUM:

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum was established in July 2001 by the non-profit organization, EXPANDING AND PRESERVING OUR CULTURAL HERITAGE, INC., a 501(c)3 Florida organization. Located in the 1926 former home of educator Solomon D. Spady, the museum preserves and shares local Black history with Delray Beach Black archive, exhibits, bus tours, walking tours, commemorative events and youth mentoring. Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday; all other hours are by appointment. (561) 279-8883; wwwspadymuseum.com