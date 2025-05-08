“Sparks Offers Services As Pallbearers For Homeless Veterans”

Advertisement

Omega Sparks – Manhood Inc. of Sigma Phi Chapter is making a profound impact through their Youth Mentoring program, serving as pallbearers for homeless veterans who have no family. This dignified service honors the sacrifices of those who served their country.

The Need:

Many homeless veterans pass away without family to claim their bodies, often resulting in unmarked graves.

The Solution:

Omega Sparks partners with funeral homes and organizations to provide respectful funerals, with student volunteers carrying the caskets.

The Impact:

This program brings recognition and community to the deceased while teaching students empathy, service, and the value of honoring those who served.

“Work for a cause, not for applause, Live life to express, not to impress. Do not strive to make your presence noticed, just make your absence felt”