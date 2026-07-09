Special to Westside Gazette

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By Theodore “Teddy” Harrell, Jr.

The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series celebrated a powerful chapter of American musical heritage on Sunday, July 5, 2026, with its Birth of Gospel in America Concert, held at Bethel Apostolic Temple. The evening honored the enduring legacy of Thomas A. Dorsey, widely recognized as the Father of Gospel Music, while uplifting artists who continue to carry his torch forward.

The concert featured an outstanding lineup of nationally acclaimed performers, including Grammy and Stellar Award–nominated Dr. Johnny Sanders, beloved for a voice rooted in deep tradition; powerhouse vocalist Francine Ealey Murphy, whose soaring delivery brought the audience to its feet; the dynamic Stellar Award–nominated group Faith on Full Ensemble; and acclaimed storyteller Christal H. Walker‑Collins, whose vivid narration offered historical grounding and spiritual resonance.

In recognition of Bethel Apostolic Temple’s 70 years of dedicated service to the South Florida community, “I had the privilege—on behalf of the Joseph Caleb Auditorium—to present a formal proclamation honoring the church’s longstanding faith‑based leadership. Each of the featured artists was also presented with a proclamation acknowledging both their artistry and their contributions to preserving America’s gospel tradition”, shared Harrell.

The audience responded with enthusiastic appreciation throughout the evening, moved by a program that blended praise, worship, history, and cultural celebration. The performances captured the essence of gospel music’s origins—its emotional depth, its communal spirit, and its profound ability to uplift.

Presented in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, the concert was proudly sponsored by the Miami‑Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and Florida Arts & Culture, continuing both organizations’ longstanding commitment to celebrating the rich artistic heritage that shapes the story of our nation.