Spotlight on Broward County Nonprofits for Giving Tuesday

Submitted by Lexi Udine

I hope all is well! Giving Tuesday, the Global Day of Generosity, is almost here! Celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, December 3rd, this movement encourages people to give, collaborate, and make a positive impact on their communities. As Broward County comes together on this day of giving, the below nonprofits are offering inspiring ways for the community to make a difference:

United Way of Broward County : United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For Giving Tuesday this year, United Way of Broward County will host a donor match campaign. The James and Cathy Donnelly Charitable fund will generously match donations dollar for dollar to reach the fundraising goal. Funds raised will go directly toward providing food assistance for families in need during the holiday season. Donate here: United Way of Broward County Giving Tuesday Portal

NAMI Broward County : The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with mental health conditions—especially serious mental illnesses—as well as their families, caregivers, and friends. As we enter this season of thanks and giving, NAMI Broward County is proud to mark 40 years of service. This Giving Tuesday, honor “40 years of impact” with a contribution of $40—or any amount featuring “40” (like $140, $240, $340, or more!). Each dollar raised supports no-cost mental health related services for thousands in Broward County, helping build a supportive, stigma-free community. Donate here: https://namibroward.org/donate

Broward Partnership : Broward Partnership is committed to reducing homelessness by promoting independence and self-worth through advocacy, housing and comprehensive services. Imagine the holidays without a place to call home. Homelessness isn’t always what you think or who you think. Your generosity can help change that. Donate here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/browardpartnershipforthehomeless

Handy : Since 1985, Handy has helped over 50,000 at-promise youth and their families achieve self-sufficiency. This Giving Tuesday, Handy is transforming the lives of over 500 youth in need. From November 1 to December 3, every dollar given will be matched up to $2,500, doubling its impact. Support raised will fund essential services, including academic support, job training, life skills, safe housing, scholarships, and mental health counseling, to help youth overcome challenges and build a brighter future. Donate here: https://giving.classy.org/campaign/637496/donate

211 Broward : The mission of 211 Broward is to provide a 24-hour comprehensive helpline and support services to individuals and families in our community seeking crisis intervention assistance and/or information and connections to health and human services in Broward County. Supporting 211 Broward this Giving Tuesday helps connect individuals in need with essential resources, including crisis support, basic needs, and community resources. $50 connects three people to crisis support and suicide prevention services. $100 connects seven people reaching out for basic needs. $211 enables Senior Touchline advocates to speak with 15 older adults living alone. $1,000 connects 73 people with a helpline counselor. Donate here: https://www.blacktie-america.com/online_sales/nonprofit_donation.cfm?id=1206

