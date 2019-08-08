Stanley McClover and his brother Brian Burns

August 8, 2019 Carma Henry
Stanley McClover and his brother Brian Burns, recent North Carolina Panthers NFL draft pick, gave $10k to Dillard High School football team through their sports management company ‘1 Sleeve Nation’. The money will be used to sponsor this year’s football season. “Head Coach Eddie Frazier and I played high school football at Dillard together, so we decided to show him love on his first year of head coaching”, said an elated McClover.

 

