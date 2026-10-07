The Community Foundation of Broward Announces Purchase of a Permanent Home in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

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Submitted by Valeria Jaramillo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL –– The Community Foundation of Broward has purchased a three-story, 23,000-square-foot building at 200 N. Andrews Ave. in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $5.7 million, establishing a permanent home for its work to transform lives and uplift the community through the power of local philanthropy. The transaction closed on Sept. 11, 2026.

For 42 years, the Community Foundation has helped generous people make a lasting difference with their charitable giving. The Foundation champions endowments that provide permanent resources, support thousands of local nonprofit organizations and create solutions to the community’s most critical needs.

The new building stands in the civic heart of Broward County, next door to the proposed site of Fort Lauderdale’s new City Hall and a short walk from the Broward County Government Center. It is across the street from a planned city park and just a few blocks from the historic Sistrunk Boulevard corridor and Brightline station.

The purchase will not impact the Foundation’s annual grantmaking, which will continue without interruption. The Community Foundation is deeply grateful to the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, whose generous support for this purchase enables the Foundation to keep its grant dollars hard at work in the community.

The Community Foundation serves all of Broward County, and its new building will be a hub for philanthropy and collaboration. The welcoming space will bring together donors, trusted nonprofit organizations, civic leaders and the Foundation’s philanthropy experts to forge new connections and learn about innovative opportunities to make a difference across the entire community.

Building renovations, which include retrofitting the building to hurricane standards, will begin in 2027, with move-in planned for early 2028. A second phase will then complete the second floor, creating more designated space where nonprofits and fundholders will gather, learn and work side by side with Foundation experts to shape their philanthropic vision, strategy and impact.

Moving from leased space to a building of its own is a powerful, enduring investment that will serve the community for generations. The $5.7 million purchase represents a prudent price for a property in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Ownership also secures the Foundation’s future in ways a lease never could. It eliminates any risk of forced relocation from a lease ending or a building changing hands. It replaces unpredictable rent increases with stable costs the Foundation can plan around for decades. Most importantly, it means the nonprofit partners and donors it serves can count on a strong, stable Community Foundation, today and forever.

“This permanent home enables us to take the Community Foundation’s leadership and impact to new heights, so we can keep pace with the needs of our fast-growing community,” said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. “This building will be a place where more Community Foundation fundholders, nonprofit leaders and other community partners can come together to solve problems, invest in innovation and lead the way on shaping a brighter future.”

The Community Foundation has grown to meet the rising philanthropic needs of Broward County. In 2025 alone, the Foundation welcomed more than 2,000 fundholders, nonprofit leaders and community partners to 65 large meetings and events in its current space on Las Olas Boulevard. In just four years, the Community Foundation’s Broward Center for Nonprofit Excellence has served more than 7,000 professionals and volunteers from more than 1,100 local nonprofits, and demand for its workshops, training sessions and other in-person services keeps climbing. The new building gives the Foundation’s expert team and those it serves room to do even more.

To support these new opportunities to better serve the community and expand its impact, the Community Foundation is launching “Lead with Love. Build the Future.” The $10 million fundraising campaign will support building renovations and establish an endowment to fund building maintenance for decades to come.

“The Community Foundation has established itself as a trusted force for good, providing community leadership, fostering bold philanthropy and building endowed resources that help our community today and will be there to help forever,” Board Chair Jonathan Allen said. “Our new home will be a wonderful community gathering spot and a launching pad for inspiring local philanthropy and growing the Community Foundation’s impact across Broward County.”

The Community Foundation offers special thanks to the leaders of its building search team, Board Members Brian Poulin and Ted Christie. The Foundation launched this search in 2024, and their thoughtful guidance, along with the commitment and support of the entire Board of Directors, brought this important new opportunity. The Foundation is also grateful for the pro bono representation provided by Berger Commercial Realty. Steve Hyatt, senior vice president of Berger Commercial Realty, and his wife, Paige, are longtime supporters and former board members of the Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation shepherds 600 charitable funds totaling $360 million in value. Since its founding in 1984, the Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants that support education, the arts, the environment, economic mobility, seniors and many other opportunities to improve life in Broward County. Fundholders enlist the Foundation’s expert staff to manage their funds and help them be more strategic and impactful with their giving. The permanent home is another example of the powerful, enduring impact of local philanthropy.

To learn more about the Community Foundation of Broward, visit www.cfbroward.org.

For more information about naming opportunities to support building renovations, maintenance and operations, contact Kelly Marmol, vice president of philanthropic services, at (954) 761-9503 or info@cfbroward.org.

About the Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with families, individuals and organizations to create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 600 charitable funds represent $360 million in assets, distributing more than $250 million in grants over the past 40 years. The Community Foundation transforms our community through focused leadership that fosters collaboration, builds endowment, advances equity and connects people who care to causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community we love. www.cfbroward.org.