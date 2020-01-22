Stress: The Systemic Silencing of Black Women In America Is Meditation the Winning Combination for Success?

Atlanta Author Kendra Hill Announces New Book: Black Girls Guide To Meditation Published by Free Press Free People

By Mandisha Thomas

ATLANTA, GA. – Kendra Hill announced the release of her first book, Black Girls Guide To Meditation. The 15-year Atlanta resident, business owner, and Holistic Resources (Emotional RxTM) industry veteran aims to expand resources for Black women in America to reduce stress and increase overall wellness. The guide depicts the challenges Black women face daily and offers ways that meditation can reduce stress and increase the quality of one’s Life.

Only 36% of Black women in America are aware that heart disease is their greatest health risk. Chronic stressors are linked to heart disease, high blood reassure and obesity. “Proactive leadership, fresh perspectives, and an energetic commitment to increasing the health of Black women is essential for the advancement of Black culture. Black women are expected to be superwomen in relationships, the workplace, the community and the home environment”, said Hilt For several years, Hill has lent her voice and invested her energy into helping ensure that Black women have access to wellness resources.

She has continued this work through the practice of recreational therapy, working with young Black girls in alternative schools, extensive research related to emotional stressors, and providing one on one assessments to Black women who are experiencing emotional, spiritual and psychological stressors, through meditation.

Hill has worked with interdisciplinary teams to create treatment plans for countless patients who have demonstrated both low and high functioning cognitive skill levels. These treatment plans have provided clients with the tools and resources needed to increase the quality of their lives. As a Recreational Therapist in the public-school system, Hill was able to help youth in various psycho-social development groups to navigate themselves through self-esteem, self-worth and anger management issues. She has also worked with adults in varying community settings to increase what she calls “Self-Cope,” which is focused at increasing one’s Self-esteem, Self-awareness and Self-worth.

Hill received her Bachelor of Science in Education with a focus in Therapeutic Recreation from Grambling State University and has also studied Business Administration at American Intercontinental University