Student group appoints its first Black leader

Submitted by

Florida Politics

(Source Miami Times)

The Florida Student Association (FSA) has hired Elijah Hooks as its new executive director and chief of staff, following an extensive search and selection process. The Florida A&M University student assumed his duties this week.

Hooks has a wealth of experience with student advocacy, including current service as the student body attorney general for Florida A&M. He is also a Leon County Council on the Status of Men and Boys member, and recently served as chair of the Homecoming Health, Safety, and Security Subcommittee.

FSA is a student advocacy organization composed of student body presidents from Florida’s 12 state universities and colleges; it represents more than 430,000 students.

“I am honored and excited to join the Florida Student Association. I am committed to working passionately for the betterment of students in Florida, and I look forward to collaborating with FSA’s dedicated board and university stakeholders to advance the cause of students in higher education,” Hooks said.

In 2021, the Chipley City Council appointed Hooks to its Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), where he served as the youngest CRA member in the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Elijah Hooks, whom I’ve personally (known) for over four years as our new executive director,” said Jack Hitchcock, FSA chair. “His impressive background and demonstrated commitment to both student issues and community development make him the ideal choice to lead our organization. We look forward to the positive contributions Mr. Elijah Hook will bring to FSA.”