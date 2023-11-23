Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Hollywood

Kayla Syvain

HAVE YOU SEEN HER?

   HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – Police seek the public’s help on their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Kayla Syvain was last seen along the 7400 block of Polk Street, at around 3 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators have not provided a physical description of the teen but did issue a picture of her.

Officials urge anyone with information on Syvain’s whereabouts to contact Hollywood Police at (954) 764-4357.

