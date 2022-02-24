Students invited to express “Why Your Vote Counts” in video contest sponsored by League of Women Voters, Kids Voting

Two groups committed to developing today’s students into tomorrow’s active voters are sponsoring a video contest for students with a first prize of $500.

The League of Women Voters and Kids Voting USA are inviting Broward County high school students to create a 30 to 60 second non-partisan Public Service Announcement to convince young voters that their vote counts.

The Why Your Vote Counts videos should promote how civic engagement and active voter participation can advance the issues important to young voters. Videos must be submitted by April 1, 2022.

Rules and video-contest release forms are available at the League web site https://lwvbroward.org/ .

“The League launched this video contest because short videos are a medium so many students are using to express themselves and communicate with their peers,” said Margie Rohrbach, who chairs the League’s education team. “We hope to produce videos by students and for students on this critical issue.”

Carol Smith, a board member of Kids Voting Broward, said the videos are an important strategy for 2022 election: “The videos will have constant exposure before the August primary and the November election on websites and all forms of social media such as Facebook and Instagram.”

Questions about the contest should go to lwvbcflvideocontest@gmail.com and include name, email address, school, and grade.

For more information, contact the League of Women Voters of Broward County at info@lwvbroward.org.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, and works to increase understanding of major public policy issues. For more information visit www.lwvbroward.org.