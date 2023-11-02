‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Bible Trivia

Why are the names Rahab , Tamar, Bathsheba and Ruth prevalent in the Bible? What did Moses do to prevent him and Aaron from entering the promise land? The New Testament speaks about the ‘Pool of Siloam’. Who built the tunnel that allowed the water to flow into the pool? What is the distance between Bethlehem and Jerusalem? Complete the following verse: For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh), dwelleth no good thing: For……………….. Complete the following verse: If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just…………………. Initials CE, BCE, AD and BC stands for what? What happened in the year 70 AD? In Matthew 11:30 Jesus said “For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light”. What is a yoke?

Answers – 1) They are in the lineage of Jesus; 2) Numbers 20:10-12; 3) King Hezekiah (New Bible Dictionary); 4) 5-6 miles; 5) Romans 7:18; 6) 1 John 1:9; 7) CE – Common Era, BCE – Before Common Era, AD – anno Domini, BC – before Christ; 8) The Jewish revolt. Jerusalem and the great Temple were destroyed by the Romans; 9) a yoke is a wooden crosspiece that is fasten over the necks of two animals.