‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Bible Trivia
- Why are the names Rahab , Tamar, Bathsheba and Ruth prevalent in the Bible?
- What did Moses do to prevent him and Aaron from entering the promise land?
- The New Testament speaks about the ‘Pool of Siloam’. Who built the tunnel that allowed the water to flow into the pool?
- What is the distance between Bethlehem and Jerusalem?
- Complete the following verse: For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh), dwelleth no good thing: For………………..
- Complete the following verse: If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just………………….
- Initials CE, BCE, AD and BC stands for what?
- What happened in the year 70 AD?
- In Matthew 11:30 Jesus said “For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light”. What is a yoke?
Answers – 1) They are in the lineage of Jesus; 2) Numbers 20:10-12; 3) King Hezekiah (New Bible Dictionary); 4) 5-6 miles; 5) Romans 7:18; 6) 1 John 1:9; 7) CE – Common Era, BCE – Before Common Era, AD – anno Domini, BC – before Christ; 8) The Jewish revolt. Jerusalem and the great Temple were destroyed by the Romans; 9) a yoke is a wooden crosspiece that is fasten over the necks of two animals.
