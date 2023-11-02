The New Speaker of the House is a Close Ally of Trump

By Roger Caldwell

Many times when a decision is made, you don’t know if it is good for you because you don’t have the information. On Wednesday October 25, 2023, the Republicans made a unanimous choice, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La), became the new Speaker of the House.

Most Republicans are somehow connected to the MAGA side of the party, and many are quiet about what they believe and support. Johnson served as vice chairman of the House Republicans Conference, and was the GOP’s fourth nominee for Speaker of the House. Many believe that the new Speaker Johnson is an extreme MAGA supporter.

For almost a month, the House was closed for business, and the Republicans were working against each other. No one has any idea how Speaker Johnson is going to run the House, but there are two wars where he must make decisions immediately. There are also decisions in three weeks to determine if the country will stay open.

As a vote denier Johnson also objected to certifying Biden’s electoral win. He was also one of the architects of a legal attack on the election that consisted of arguing that states’ voting accommodations during the pandemic were unconstitutional. Speaker Johnson led a group of 126 Republican lawmakers in filing out an amicus brief to the Supreme Court. The Republicans lost their case, but Johnson showed that he is a fighter.

Speaker Johnson is starting to give more interviews and he is a staunch conservative, who comes from the old school. Johnson is a constitutional lawyer, who identifies himself as a Christian. He is now on the hot seat, and the scrutiny gets faster and harder.

One day Speaker Johnson is under-the-radar congressman, and the next day he is second in-line to be the president of the country. As everyone in the media is trying to find out about his history, it has surfaced that he has an adopted Black son. So, some are saying that the new Speaker has a liberal side, and he is an undercover Democrat.

In 2020, Johnson gave an interview to PBS about the police killing of George Floyd, and he called it “an act of murder” and called for systemic change. Speaker Johnson said that he had learned about racism in America through the experience of raising a Black son.

There is very little information on his Black son, and there are no pictures of him with family events. It is obvious that Johnson knows the history of Black people in America, but to support Trump and the Republicans, he is quiet about the condition of Black people in America.

As an ally of Donald Trump, and a constitutional lawyer, Johnson served on Trump’s legal defense team during his two impeachment trials in the Senate. He has called charges against Trump, which include a federal case relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, “bogus.”

The new speaker of the House is a MAGA supporter and he will push an agenda, which many Americans are against. Johnson is a staunch Christian believer and against abortion rights, and a vocally anti-LGTBQ lawmaker. The Republicans are willing to lie to win at any cost.

Now that the Republicans have a Speaker of the House, will they or he work together with the Democrats?