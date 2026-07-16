‘Test Your Knowledge Of The Bible‘

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Bible Trivia

1.What is the meaning of ‘Shekinah Glory?

2.Who was Gamaliel and what relationship did he have with Apostle Paul?

3. Complete the following verse: Lead me to the rock…..

4. Give some examples of why the number 40 is so Important in scripture?

5. Is the Sea of Galilee fresh or salt water?

6. Initials CE, BCE, AD, and BC stands for?

7. What Book in the Bible would you turn to if you wanted to find ‘The Prodigal Son’ ?

** Bible History ** Old Testament scripture refers to a number of Historical Books that were never recorded or lost. The missing books include: A) The Book Of Jasher (Joshua 10:13) B) Nathan The Prophet (1st Chronicles 29:29) C) The Book Of The wars of the Lord (Numbers 21:14)

Answers) 1) Exodus 40:34-38; 2) Acts 22:3; 3) Psalm 61:2; 4) The flood lasted 40 days, Jesus fasted 40 days, several kings in the Old Testament ruled for 40 years; 5) fresh water; 6) CE-Common Era; BCE-Before Common Era; AD-Anno Domini; BC-Before Christ; 7) The Gospel Of Luke.