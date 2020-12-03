Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to features these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

COVID-19 has had an immense impact on holidays.

In 2019, we were able to travel and have a good time with the whole family or friends for Thanksgiving. However, 2020 Thanksgiving is nowhere near the same.

We have had to wear masks if traveling and social distance.

Although COVID-19 has changed our lives and the way we live in many ways, we should still consider ourselves blessed.

We have had time to focus on our physical and mental health, get closer to God, and spend quality time with the people that live with us.