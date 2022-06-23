    The AAA average for a gallon of unleaded gas slipped below the $5 barrier this weekend, giving US drivers a little — but significant — price savings

        The AAA average for a gallon of unleaded gas slipped below the $5 barrier this weekend, giving US drivers a little — but significant — price savings. Sunday’s average price was $4.98 per gallon, down from $4.99 on Saturday. For the previous seven days, the average gas price had been $5 or higher, marking the first time on record that prices had surpassed that figure. It peaked at $5.02 per gallon on Tuesday and has subsequently fallen by a fraction of a penny each day. Gas and oil prices have put a significant burden on many people’s budgets. The average US home purchases roughly 90 gallons of gasoline per month, therefore the increase in average price of $1.91 per gallon from last year is costing the average US household an additional $172 per month or more. There are early signs that high costs are prompting people to cut back on their spending at other stores, increasing concerns that this could be one of the factors contributing to the economy’s slide into recession. —

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson, 11 grader

 

