Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by the local students.

By Layla Davidson

The Democratic National Convention is a series of presidential nominating conventions held every four years since 1832 by the United States Democratic Party.

Some highlights from the last day of the democratic convention was Joe Biden accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in a convention speech where he promised to be an “ally of the light, not the darkness.”

There were remarks from Mike Bloomberg, 13-year-old Brayden Harrington and 95-year-old Trump defector Ed Good.

Thirteen year old Brayden Harrington and Joe Biden shared how they have a stuttering problem. Biden shared to the audience that he helped Harrington’s stuttering problem.

Ed Good, a 95-year-old veteran of World War II and the Korean War, told the convention he has been a Republican since the 1960s. He also spoke on how he voted for Trump and is a member of the National Rifle Association. However, Good endorsed Biden for president. Good stated, “I think Trump has been the worst president we’ve ever had, so I’ll be glad to see him go,”.

Finally, when the convention was coming to an end, Comedian Sarah Cooper said something that is vital. Cooper said, “Whether you plan to vote by mail or in person wearing your mask, it is your vote and it’s your right. Don’t let Donald Trump take that away from you,”.

It is so important to vote. Your vote matters and I can’t stress that enough.