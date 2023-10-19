The Dillard High School Class of 1963 celebrated its 60th Year Reunion

October 19, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

The Dillard High School Class of 1963 celebrated its 60th Year Reunion this weekend, October 13-15, 2023. Our activities included a grand tour and luncheon at the MIZELL/LA LEE YMCA on Friday, an outing at the OTIS GRAY PARK on Saturday and culminated with Church attendance and luncheon at New Destiny Church on Sunday.

    The reunion celebration was well attended with alumni coming from various cities.

    Many thanks to the planning committee and to our Class President, Lena Armbrister Whitehead. (Pictured with husband, Joseph)

About Carma Henry 23213 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*