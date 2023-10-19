The Dillard High School Class of 1963 celebrated its 60th Year Reunion this weekend, October 13-15, 2023. Our activities included a grand tour and luncheon at the MIZELL/LA LEE YMCA on Friday, an outing at the OTIS GRAY PARK on Saturday and culminated with Church attendance and luncheon at New Destiny Church on Sunday.

The reunion celebration was well attended with alumni coming from various cities.

Many thanks to the planning committee and to our Class President, Lena Armbrister Whitehead. (Pictured with husband, Joseph)