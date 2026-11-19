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Wayne Lomax is the Retired Pastor of The Fountain Church in Miami Gardens, Florida. He currently serves as a Compliance Manager for Miami Dade County Public Schools and is the President of The Fountain Endowed Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Every culture has internal differences of opinion. There is a saying among Jews: “Two Jews, three opinions.” The United States of America emerged from years of debate, and even after the nation was formed, the debate continued. Christian denominations are themselves ongoing organizational debates about the interpretation and application of the biblical text.

Debate is necessary. The best debates discover truths, not truth. There is not one truth. Who has not heard the oft-quoted phrase “Two things can be true at the same time”? Debate becomes destructive when one of five things occurs:

The debater is unwilling to listen and learn. The debater is unwilling to concede the validity of the differing opinion. The debater offers a position that is interpreted as a threat to life and liberty. The debater’s technique is insulting

and demeaning (or interpreted as such).

The debater lies with malicious intent.

I bring this up because social media platforms are used to present opinions that exist in the Black community. It appears to me that we are out to get each other. Our goal is frequently—not always, but frequently—annihilation, humiliation, and elimination. There is no shortage of tea-spilling content or renditions of retribution for some past slight, misdeed, or difference of perspective.

With fraying unity in our community, the tools of alienation will continue to be unproductive. Debate is necessary. Differing opinions are necessary. The disapproval of certain behaviors and acts is necessary. However, debating, differing, and disapproving that result in character assassination are unrecoverable and, in many instances, unforgivable. The possibility of reconciliation and working for the common good becomes impossible, and the community will suffer forever.

Let’s continue to debate. Let’s continue the differing opinions. Let’s continue the disapproval of behaviors. But as much as possible, let’s stay together. Use the Great Debates as tools for clarity that result in unity. You feel me?