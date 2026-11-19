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Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

Nina Simone sang it and many others have said it but now we celebrate it…… Mississippi Goddamn!

This time the reference is an exclamation of joy, of glee, a sense of Accomplishment.

A Black Senator in the reddest of states gives some solstice to the pain caused by the brutal deaths of Medgar Evers, Schwerner Chaney and Goodman.

It should be noted that Stacey Abrams is from Mississippi, and it is her work that made it possible for Scott Colom to be the first African American senator elected in Mississippi since Reconstruction!

“Da Sip” has stepped up and replaced fear with faith, victory over violence and hope over hate.

The entire state heard Fannie Lou Hamer “ I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired “!

In Mississippi the hands that once picked cotton picked a Black man.