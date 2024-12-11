The Harlem of the South

December 11, 2024 Carma Henry Local News 0
Purvis Young’s “Everyday Life mural”

 

Overtown Part 1

By Don Valentine

        Founded in 1896, Overtown is one of the oldest Black communities in Florida. It was incorporated only 31 years after the Civil War with the aid of the Black vote. Black men were temporarily granted the right to vote so that both Miami and Overtown could become cities. Soon thereafter the state rescinded their right to vote. That move was indicative of Overtown’s Jim Crow era name of “Colored Town.” Overtown was built by those same Black men who also helped build the rest of Miami and the county’s portion of the Florida East Coast Railway. At that time South Blacks were not allowed to live in the same neighborhoods as Whites, so they built their homes on the unsuitable side of new railroad tracks. This created a hotbed for Black business.  Black entrepreneurs owned successful shops, grocery stores, and theaters; everything they needed was nearby. The cohesive community created a real Black middle class, and some Overtown Black businesses seized the chance to become wealthy. Dana Albert Dorsey, was Miami’s first Black millionaire. He made his fortune buying land. A replica of his home was rebuilt several years ago at its original location at 250 N 250 NW Ninth St.

Miami Beach’s “SunDowner” law, required Black people  to obtain “Visitors Passes” which came with a 6 p.m. curfew.  That remnant of the “Black-Codes” made Overtown the hot stop for restaurants and nightlife. It was a natural draw for all the national Black entertainers, who played the beach, but had to get lodging across the bay in “Colored Town.

Overtown in the 1940s and ’50s was an effervescent oasis  of art deco designs with vibrant marquees of all colors.  The neighborhood was no stranger to influential Black talent like Ella Fitzgerald, Josephine Baker, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, W. E. B. Du Bois, and Jackie Robinson. After hours, many of the performers would return to Overtown to perform free encore shows in Black clubs. Clyde Killen’s famous Pool Hall located on NW 2nd Street was in the heart of the entertainment corridor and a meeting ground for partygoers much like The Hamptons House Motel, where the Academy Award nominated film One Night in Miami takes place. The film tells the story of the night of February 25th, 1964, when legends Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown celebrate Ali’s victory.

 

Part #2 “What became of Overtown?” Next Week.

 

About Carma Henry 26567 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Harlem Hell Fighters

January 4, 2024 Carma Henry Local News 0

“The U.S. Army’s 369th Infantry Regiment, popularly known as the ‘Harlem Hellfighters,’ was the best known African American unit of World War I.” In an interview with N.P.R. Max Brooks, the author of The Harlem Hellfighters said, “The French called them the ‘Men of Bronze’ out of respect, and the Germans called them the ‘Harlem Hellfighters’ out of fear,…’” […]

Local News

Franklin Breaks Comic Race Wall

February 7, 2024 Carma Henry Local News 0

     The comic “Color Line” was broken on July 31, 1969 with the introduction of Franklin Armstrong to the Peanuts family. Franklin was penned by the courage of Charles Schultz. Placing the first Black character was a big splash into the comic strip pool. The country had endured years of Civil Rights growing pains and it was debatable if it was ready for this subtle but unapologetic step toward integration. […]

Local News

Blacks In The Gilded Age

February 22, 2024 Carma Henry Local News 0

Post Civil war industry rose like an economic Phoenix from the ashes of the war. The factories built by the North to defeat the rebels were not shut down, but their production tools were turned to peace time goals.  From the 1870’s into the 1900’s, that inertia fueled the Gilded Age.  Mark Twain’s 1873 book titled “The Gilded Age” was the origin of the name.  […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*