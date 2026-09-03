The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town Presents: Rhythm Reborn

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Featuring Big Brooklyn Red with Opening Act Burgundee

Friday, September 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Miami Theater Center – 9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Tickets available now on Eventbrite

Submitted by Harrell, Theodore (CUA)

The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series proudly announces its Rhythm Reborn Concert, a dynamic night of soul-driven music featuring South Florida favorite Big Brooklyn Red with opening act Burgundee, live at the Miami Theater Center on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 7 PM.

Burgundee, a Miami-based five-piece collective, opens the evening with their signature blend of R&B, jazz, and neo-soul. Known for their genre-bending musical approach, Burgundee continues to reshape the landscape of both live and recorded music with their energetic and immersive sound.

Closing the show is internationally acclaimed vocalist Big Brooklyn Red, celebrated for his soulful, neo-classic, and house-music stylings. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Red’s storied career includes winning the Showtime at the Apollo championship in 2003 and performing as part of the house band for the Miami Heat during the 2001–2002 NBA season.

“We are proud to host these two amazing artists for an evening of unforgettable live performance,” said Theodore “Teddy” Harrell, Jr., Theater Director at the Joseph Caleb Auditorium.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

For media inquiries, please contact the Joseph Caleb Auditorium.