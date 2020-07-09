Last week this poem appeared on our website with some misinformation that was not deliberate or intended. We do apologize for any misunderstandings.
Sincerely, Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher
(CORRECTED VERSION)
@ Dr Sue (Susan Lycett Davis)
The last time I cried
It wasn’t this painful at all
The last time I cried
I sure wasn’t left folded in a ball!
But…Today I cried and it penetrated my soul
As the knee infiltrated the throat in the fol’
As I mustered the courage to watch the tape
All sense of wonder and disbelief left me agape.
The thoughts that went through my head, where not Christian at all
So I feel for the masses who have no hope on which to fall.
Vengeance is mine says the Lord
But Father… I question real hard!
What about humanity, liberty and justice for all
Why are my black brothers taking the fall
People are people, good bad or indifferent indeed
All genders, all color, we are all from one ‘seed.’
Today I cried…no, I bawled for George Floyd,
And the ‘81 Black Men and Boys Killed By Police’, Lord!
For Trayvon, Ahmaud and others killed by racist beasts
For mothers whose heart strings are torn in disbelief!
Black lives matter, ALL lives matter
The pain is making me tatter.
Lord, I know you are here…so hear my shout!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH…WE’RE ALL CRIED OUT!!
The last time I cried
It wasn’t this painful at all
I’m trusting you Lord to bring vengeance fi true
‘Cause Comeuppance is well overdue!
Susan Lycett Davis (Dr Sue) is a Professor Emerita and HR/Organizational Leadership Consultant. She is a devout Christian, a poet and an author of three publications. Visit her at www.drsuean
