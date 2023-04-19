The next Leontyne Price May Reside in Broward’s Backyard

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

I’ve been associated with many gifted, talented individuals over the years ; however, Anielya Wells-Miller’s rapid ascension into the operatic arena is unprecedented for most in her age group. Although her musical inclination began in her mother’s womb, her formal education began at Miramar Elementary School prior to enrolling in the Music Theatre Program at Parkway Middle, then earning a high school diploma from the Dillard Center for the Performing Arts (Vocal and Theatre Program) aka Dillard High School. Anielya’s academic acumen and success catapulted her to Florida State University in Tallahassee where she immersed herself in her passion: Musical Performance with a concentration in Voice. She will earn her Bachelor of Science Degree on May 6, 2023.

Her remarkable, palpable story is best told from her own personal perspective.

“I cannot recall a time when I did not have music in my life. My mother played classical music for me when I was in her womb. So, it has been embedded within my very makeup of life. At the age of two I sang around the house, expressing my love for opera, proclaiming to the world (My family) that I wanted to be an opera singer. From this tender age, I realized that as a career choice, I wanted to be a professional vocal performer. I come from a large Caribbean family that has always been supportive of my dreams since noticing I was drawn to music. My family is my backbone, holding me up and encouraging me to pursue my love of singing. I wouldn’t be the person I am without their continued support.

As a senior voice performance major, I am at a point in my life where I am setting lifelong goals. One of these goals is to build a portfolio that includes rich cultural experiences. Therefore, I am so excited to share that I’ve been accepted into an immersive 5-week Young Artist program in Italy for 2023 with The Festival of International Opera (FIO) in Urbania, Italy. I chose this program because I know it will help me achieve my long-term goals by preparing me for the next step in my professional development and success. I was cast in the opera “Suor Angelica” by Giacomo Puccini. The program itself is around $6,200 and it includes four weeks of intensive Italian language classes at Centro Studi Italiani language school (CSI), and daily opera rehearsals. Moreover, it offers masterclasses with international guest artists, eight 45-minute voice lessons with an esteemed faculty, eight 30-minute coaching sessions with Italian coaches, voice recitals, opera scene concerts, and short trips to other parts of Italy. However, it does not include airfare or meals, so my total expenses are estimated to be about $8,000 or more. I am determined to attend this program so I have been applying for numerous scholarships as well as promoting a GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/38779529 . I have also accepted donations via Zelle: Awellsmiller11@gmail.com , Paypal: @Anielyawm, Venmo: @Anielya, and Cash App: $Princessanielya. In total I have raised $3,074 and it has all been possible because of my 54 donors and those who have shared my posts. It would mean everything to me if the general public, organizations and individuals could continue to share the news and help support me in this special endeavor if they are willing and able to do so.

I have been accepted into the Master of Music (MM) in Voice Performance programs at the University of Alabama and Florida State University. I plan on attending Florida State University in Fall 2023. The primary goal I aim to achieve while obtaining my MM is to expand my knowledge of opera, pedagogy, vocal techniques, along with other various topics within the major. After obtaining my MM in Voice Performance, I plan on continuing to perform in the Young Artist programs and audition for opera companies around the world to one day obtain employment. I am more than ready to continue my path towards higher education in my music studies.”

Anielya’s musical involvement throughout the years is extensive: Omega Psi Phi (Lambda Alpha Alpha Chapter) Talent Hunt Winner 2017, 2018, 2019 (District and State levels);

Participant in the Masterworks Concert in Carnegie Hall with Manhattan Concert

Productions and Dillard Center for the Arts (Dillard High) 2017;

Theatre & Arts Lovers Community Talent Show Winner 2011, 2014, 2017;

Little Miss Future Stars Pageant Winner 2015 .

Anielya has also done volunteer work throughout the years:

Joshua’s Heart Foundation since elementary school. Duties included organizing food and supplies, attending board meetings, assisting in food and clothing distributions, representing the non-profit at events, and guiding younger volunteers. She also volunteered at Walker Elementary School 2015-2019, filing paperwork, organizing first day of school packets, and running errands. Volunteered with Key Club International 2017-2019.

Anielya has the support of her entire family including parents Roxanne Bernot and Waldimir Bernot and grandparents Dorean and Roy Wells.

Anielya will be receiving my Bachelor of Music, not Bachelor of Science.

Anielya is one of the recipients of the James Miles Musical Innovation Grant Award offered by Black Violin Foundation.

