The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

The retirement of Stephen Breyer creates a critical decision for the President to make. Biden confirmed the nominee would be the first Black woman on the high court on Thursday. A list of potential nominees circulated in Washington before Breyer’s retirement plans became public. Officials in the White House Counsel’s office started to build files on multiple candidates. Biden said he would make his decision by the end of February.