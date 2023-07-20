The Six Despotic  Supreme Court Justices

“Despotic Supreme Court Justices Are an Orchestrated Consequential Threat to America’s Republic.” John Johnson II 07/17/23

By John Johnson II

The Supreme Court at the behest of former President Trump and Senator McConnell rules with Six Despotic Justices . These Justices have demonstrated their commitment to use their power in an extremely cruel manner to roll back the rights of Black people, immigrants, women, and members of the LGBTQ community. They’re ruling now with the same vengeance and retribution against affirmative action programs in colleges once used during the Jim Crow era.

In other words, these Six Despotic Justices have joined forces with Trump, the Republican Party, and their base of right wing white conservative nationals to advance their white supremacy ideology. Unfortunately, we now have a tri-axis of Confederate/Fascism despotic justices dedicated to dismantling democracy by any means necessary.

Despite Republicans’ push of the original intent for an ever-evolving democracy towards a more perfect Union for white people, there’s a thunderous call by oppressed and marginalized people for social, political, educational and economic justice. Thus, began our Social Wars.

The Six Despotic Justices have no shame, no integrity, and certainly don’t have or adhere to any semblance of “Codes of Ethics.” The Court is to ensure the American people the promise of equal justice under law as well as serve as interpreters of the Constitution. yet the six despotic justices behave in ways that question their jurisprudence and taint their integrity.

A recent litany of questionable unethical behaviors by justices Thomas and Alito clearly suggests that they’ve compromised their integrity by behaving as gigolos. In return for their transgressions, they received lavish accommodations aboard billionaires’ yachts and private jets enroute to vacations spots and fishing resorts. Don’t blame billionaires because it’s good for their business to have friends in high places. Blame the despots!

If the behavior of these two justices isn’t unethical,

John Roberts is the “Godfather” rather than a Chief Justice. Are hookers on street corners not merely goodwill sex donors? Free sex isn’t a crime if just so happens there’s an available adult, right! Alito used the free seat line.

Most importantly, did any of these billionaire donors/friends ever have any business before the Court where they may have benefited? How does a Justice show gratitude for being allowed to hobnob with billionaires?

What billionaire flies someone on their jet just because there’s an empty seat or buys a house and allows a Black woman to live rent free without a Section 8 Rent Voucher?

Parishioners wouldn’t expect to learn that Pope Francis was once a guest aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s jet or yacht. And they shouldn’t learn that Supreme Court Justices don’t always report being wined and dined by billionaires.

If the previous example didn’t arouse any thoughts as to what constitutes questionable character or unethical behavior, would it be acceptable for the President of Chase or Wells Fargo to receive free meals/wine and given lavish gifts by the late Bernie Madoff or even Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder?

What will it take to awaken Americans to the fact that the Supreme Court is hijacked by “Six Despotic Justices. They’re bent on deciding cases such that the pendulum swings in reverse to erase social, economic, and political gains for Black people, immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.

Unfortunately, the sad truth of the matter is that Article III of the U.S. Constitution established the Supreme Court and gave Congress limited authority/control over it. In other words, this is why the Republican Party plotted long and hard to establish a super conservative majority rooted in the white supremacy ideology. Again, their plan is to drive a stake through democracy just as the Confederate South attempted. Failing to vote has monumental consequences, such as six despotic justices.

Congressional Research Service reports that while Congress has broad authority to set or change the size of the Court through ordinary legislation, any substantial change such as term limits or age requirements would require a constitutional amendment. Consequently, this Supreme Court, led by Six Despotic Justices, is almost immune from any Congressional oversight.

The perpetual smirk on Chief Justice Roberts’ face imbues a sense of invincibility for the “Six Despotic Justices. The Philistine’s once thought Goliath was invincible, but God proved differently.

America’s peril, just as past great empires, may result from a dismantled “Republic,” unregulated corporate decadence, unprosecuted inept/corrupt leaders, and an unbalanced Supreme Court controlled by Six Despotic Justices.

Dr. King was morally right! “The Arc Of The Moral Universe Is Long…” “But In America, It Doesn’t Just Bend By Moral Suasion. The Arc Must Be Forcibly Pushed, Dragged And Litigated Towards Justice.” John Johnson II 07/17/23

YOU BE THE JUDGE!