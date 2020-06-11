The Time is Now

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper it honored to feature these editorial contribution made by local students.

(Top – Edwin Mackey/Westside Gazette Affiliate) (Left – Photo credit: CNN)

By Brielle Henry

Our world today will not get any better if we don’t do the changes now. George Floyd did not deserve to die the way he did. His death affected me because I understand that because of the color of our skin, we (Black people) get treated differently.

Protests all over the world show me how many people want justice for George Floyd and many others who have lost their lives to police brutality.

This past weekend, I watched “Standing Up to Racism,” a CNN townhall with Sesame Street. Many kids asked questions about race and equality. I think it’s great that kids learn early about racism and parents should teach them how to treat others equally.

We should continue to prove our point by marching and demanding fair treatment; let’s do the changes now. Black should not be a personality trait.