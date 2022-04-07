THE UNSEEN HEROES

First responders rely heavily on a group of unseen heroes daily to provide valuable information regarding incidents they are responding to. These individuals are often never seen but always trusted. Our communications operators are often the first point of contact for those in emergency situations; essentially, they are the true first responders.

Currently, 911 communication centers across the country face a shortage of essential workers. Unfortunately, this is also the case at the Broward Sheriff’s Office. If you call 911, you may experience longer hold times. Here are some important tips that may help both you and our operators navigate the current shortage:

Only call 911 in an actual emergency. Call BSO’s non-emergency line at (954) 764-HELP (4357) if your issue is not an emergency.

When calling 911, don’t hang up. Your call will be answered. If you hang up and call back, your call goes to the back of the queue.

If your call gets disconnected or you hang up, a 911 operator will call you back.

While there is a shortage of operators at our communication centers, this could serve as a terrific opportunity for you to embark on a new career. There is no greater reward than serving your community. In addition to a gratifying career, communications operators also receive competitive salaries, enjoy an outstanding work environment, numerous opportunities for advancement, and competitive benefits, including low-cost medical insurance, a retirement pension and generous annual leave.

Each year, our communications operators handle more than 1.2 million calls for service, and each one is unique. Dispatchers are responsible for providing information to responding emergency personnel and relaying crucial medical information to distressed callers while emergency services are on their way. This can include talking someone through the steps of performing CPR or offering instructions to help someone deliver a baby. While these interactions are often viewed as extraordinary calls, they are routine for our operators.

In speaking with a veteran BSO employee who has dedicated her career to working in Communications, Dominique Mathis stated, “The Broward Sheriff’s Office has afforded me an opportunity to raise my two sons, travel, obtain a master’s degree, and most importantly, grow as a person.” Dominique has also assisted significantly in recruitment efforts by encouraging others who have a passion for serving to follow in her footsteps. “Go for it,” Dominique says. “Save lives and be involved in public service. Don’t hesitate; apply today!”

If you think you have what it takes to join Dominique and BSO’s other remarkable communications operators, visit us at jobs.sheriff.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for this and other employment opportunities. You can also contact our Recruitment Unit at recruitmentunit@sheriff.org with any questions you may have.

Service Equals Reward

Sheriff Gregory Tony