These young leaders are ‘Making A Difference’ and their stars are shining brightly as this year’s BLACK GIRLS ROCK! M.A.D. Girls. Meet voting rights activist and entrepreneur Winter Breeanne (@winterbreeanne), author, journalist, and speaker Chanice Lee (@chanicealee), and environmental activist Mari “Little Miss Flint” Copeny (@littlemissflint). Join us on Sunday to watch how they rock!

#BLACKGIRLSROCKAwards #MADGirls

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.