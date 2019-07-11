Three Broward sheriff’s deputies face criminal charges

FORT LAUDERDALE – Three Broward sheriff’s deputies are facing criminal charges for their roles in an incident involving a 15-year-old student in April, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced. Charges were filed today in Broward County Court against Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, 51 and Deputies Christopher Krickovich, 29 and Ralph Mackey 49. LaCerra, 51, was charged with two counts of battery for spraying the 15-year-old student in the face with pepper spray and throwing him to the pavement. He was also charged with one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records for falsifying the description of the circumstances of the juvenile’s arrest. Krickovich, 29, was charged with two counts of battery for slamming the 15-year-old student’s face or head to the pavement and punching the juvenile in the head with his fist. He was also charged with two counts of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records for falsifying the description of the circumstances of the juvenile’s arrest.

Mackey, 49, was charged with one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records for falsifying the description of the of the juvenile’s arrest. The battery and falsifying records charges are first-degree misdemeanors, which carry maximum punishments of up to one year in jail. The conspiracy charges are second-degree misdemeanors, which carry punishments of up to 60 days in jail. All three deputies are expected to appear in Broward County Court for arraignment on the misdemeanor charges in the coming weeks. Their initial court appearance dates have not yet been scheduled. Broward prosecutors filed the information, or charging document, on Wednesday morning. A copy of the information is attached to this release and the case can be viewed at https://www.browardclerk.org

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.