Tips for Those Who Unknowingly Have Become Caregivers

By BlackDoctor.org

Raise your hand if you do any of the following: drive a loved one to a doctor’s visit, make meals for this loved one, help this loved one make medical decisions or call this person regularly to check on them.

Unbeknownst to you, you’ve become a family caregiver. Whether you live with your loved one or not, you’re investing hours and hours of your time to support your loved one with their daily activities because they may be too weak or too sick to help themselves. Don’t worry. You’re not alone.

According to caregiveraction.org, there are more than 65 million people providing care for a chronically ill, disabled, or aging family member or friend. With that, these people are spending an average of 20 hours per week helping out this loved one.

It’s estimated that the cost of such caregiving adds up to about $375 billion a year – about twice as much as is spent on home care and nursing home services combined, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and Evercare.

For emotional support:

Spend a few moments every day talking to your loved one about their feelings.

Be supportive by letting them know it’s OK to feel the way they feel – do not talk them out of their feelings.

If your loved one expresses the desire to talk to a counselor or spiritual leader, don’t discourage them. Help them find the best person to speak with about their feelings.

For self-care:

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Make a list of things you need help with such as grocery shopping or housecleaning.

Make sure you take the time out to exercise and eat healthy when you’re on break from caregiving.

It’s possible that you may feel anxiety or grief yourself in the situation. Don’t hesitate to speak with a physician or therapist, or join a support group so you aren’t feeling alone in your caregiving.

Remember, being a caregiver is a demanding role, and it’s okay to ask for help. Taking care of yourself is not a luxury but a necessity to provide effective and compassionate care to others.

For additional helpful resources, visit the National Alliance for Caregiving.